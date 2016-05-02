FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary, Factors to watch, May 2
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 2, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Hungary, Factors to watch, May 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - PMI data (0700)

BUDAPEST - Parliament session.

IN THE REGION

CZECH - PMI April (0700)

POLAND - PMI April (0700)

CZECH - Power firm CEZ to release 2015 annual report.

CZECH -Drinks producer KOFOLA CeskoSlovensko to release first quarter results.

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

DDM says has acquired Hungarian leasing company Lombard

BUDAPEST, April 29 (Reuters) - Swiss-based DDM Holding AG, a multinational investor and manager of distressed assets, has acquired Hungarian leasing company Lombard, DDM said in a statement on Friday.

UPDATE 1-Hungary ratesetter Nagy tempers rate cut expectations

BUDAPEST, April 28 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank is likely to cut interest rates at most twice more during its current cycle, a deputy governor signalled on Thursday, cautioning against expectations of steep reductions.

Hungary’s jobless rate drops to 6.0 pct in Jan-March

BUDAPEST, April 28 (Reuters) - Hungary’s three-month rolling unemployment rate dropped to 6.0 percent in the January-March period from 6.1 percent in December-February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Reporting by Krisztina Than

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.