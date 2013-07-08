Hungary, Factors to watch, July 8

BUDAPEST, July 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

BUDAPEST - Funeral of former PM Horn (0800)

BUDAPEST - June budget balance (1400)

ROMANIA - T-bond tender

CZECH - Trade balance, May (0700)

CZECH - Construction output, May (0700)

CZECH - Central bank minutes from June 27 (0700)

CZECH - Industry output, May (0700)

CZECH - Foreign reserves, June (0800)

CZECH - CEZ noteholders meeting (0900)

CZECH - Debt - Bonds/bills calendar for August (1200)

Hungary’s Orban accuses Europe of “Soviet-style” meddling

Hungary accused the European Parliament on Friday of resorting to Soviet-style methods that challenged the country’s sovereignty by passing a resolution deploring recent changes to the constitution.

Hungarian parliament passes savings bank bill again

Hungary’s parliament on Friday passed a slightly modified bill overhauling the central European country’s network of cooperative savings banks, extending state control over the banks despite their protests.

EU’s Oettinger says Nabucco route not dead -newspaper

The route planned by the Nabucco West pipeline project is not dead despite losing out in bidding to carry Azeri natural gas to western Europe, European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger wrote in a newspaper column on Friday.

Hungary’s May industry output falls 2.1 pct yy-stats

Hungary’s industrial output fell by an annual 2.1 percent in May according to preliminary unadjusted data after a rise of 5.3 percent in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Hungary cbank FX reserves decline to EUR 34.33 bln in June

Hungary’s foreign currency reserves declined to 34.33 billion euros by the end of June from 35.31 billion euros at the end of May, the National Bank of Hungary said on Friday. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)