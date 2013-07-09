FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary, Factors to watch, July 9
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 9, 2013 / 5:31 AM / in 4 years

Hungary, Factors to watch, July 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Preliminary May trade balance (0700)

BUDAPEST - 3-month T-bill sale (0930)

BUDAPEST - Central bank meeting, rates not on agenda (1200)

IN THE REGION

CZECH REPUBLIC - Inflation, unemployment rate 06/13 (0900)

SLOVAKIA - Trade balance 05/13 (0900)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungary cbank allots EUR 100 mln in new swap tender

The National Bank of Hungary allotted 100 million euros in 30-month currency interest rate swaps (CIRS) to commercial banks under its new liquidity programme announced in April, the bank said on its Reuters page on Monday.

Hungary’s 2013 economic growth could exceed forecast -minister

Hungary’s economic growth could surpass “pessimistic” government expectations this year, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Monday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.