Hungary, Factors to watch, July 9

BUDAPEST, July 9 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Preliminary May trade balance (0700)

BUDAPEST - 3-month T-bill sale (0930)

BUDAPEST - Central bank meeting, rates not on agenda (1200)

IN THE REGION

CZECH REPUBLIC - Inflation, unemployment rate 06/13 (0900)

SLOVAKIA - Trade balance 05/13 (0900)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungary cbank allots EUR 100 mln in new swap tender

The National Bank of Hungary allotted 100 million euros in 30-month currency interest rate swaps (CIRS) to commercial banks under its new liquidity programme announced in April, the bank said on its Reuters page on Monday.

Hungary’s 2013 economic growth could exceed forecast -minister

Hungary’s economic growth could surpass “pessimistic” government expectations this year, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Monday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)