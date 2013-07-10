Hungary, Factors to watch, July 10

BUDAPEST, July 10 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
BUDAPEST - Human Resources Minister Zoltan Balog to hold presser about teachers’ wage hikes (0900)
BUDAPEST - Central bank to publish minutes of June meeting (1200)
CZECH REPUBLIC - bond auctions
ROMANIA - Trade deficit and June CPI data (0700)
ROMANIA - industrial output data (0700)
Hungary posted a foreign trade surplus of 653.2 million euros in May according to preliminary data, compared with 717.4 million in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.
Hungary cbank allots EUR 100 mln in new swap tender
The National Bank of Hungary allotted 100 million euros in 30-month currency interest rate swaps (CIRS) to commercial banks under its new liquidity programme announced in April, the bank said on its Reuters page on Monday.
