Hungary, Factors to watch, July 15

BUDAPEST, July 15 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Central bank publishes results of euro liquidity tenders

BUDAPEST - Construction industry output, May (0700)

IN THE REGION

POLAND - CPI, June (1200)

CZECH - PPI, June (0700)

SLOVAKIA - CPI, June (0700)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Raiffeisen plans “massive” cost cuts -CEO

Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International is launching a “massive” cost-cutting effort that will reduce its spending by triple-digits of millions of euros, partly by closing branches, its new chief executive was on Saturday quoted as saying.

Hungary’s farm PPI eases to 9.2 pct y/y in May

Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 9.2 percent in May after a 11.5 percent increase in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Hungary’s final May industry output falls 2.1 pct yr/yr

Hungary’s industrial output fell by an annual 2.1 percent in May according to final unadjusted data after a rise of 5.3 percent in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Polish zloty gains on unexpected current account surplus

The Polish zloty gained on Friday after data showed an unexpected current account surplus for the second consecutive month, a signal that strong exports are improving the currency’s fundamentals. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)