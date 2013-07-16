FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary, Factors to watch, July 16
July 16, 2013 / 5:36 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary, Factors to watch, July 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Prime Minister Viktor Orban to address annual meeting of Hungarian diplomats (0630)

BUDAPEST - 3-month T-bill auction (0930)

BUDAPEST - Raiffeisen Bank press conference about demand for cheap central bank loans (1030)

IN THE REGION

SLOVAKIA - EU-norm inflation 06/13 (0900)

SLOVAKIA - New central bank Governor Bostjan Jazbec meets president Borut Pahor, holds a presser before taking office on July 17 (1030)

ROMANIA - IMF director Christine Lagarde holds conference on “Eastern Europe and Romania: The Road Ahead” at the Central Bank in Bucharest, followed by brief Q&A session (1100)

POLAND - Wages, unemployment and inflation data (1400)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungary wants to repay IMF loan early and close fund’s office

Hungary plans to pay back its IMF loan early and called on the fund to shut its Budapest office in what could be a symbolic move by Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government to display its economic sovereignty.

Hungary’s May construction output up 11.2 pct yr/yr

Hungary’s construction sector output grew by an annual 11.2 percent in May after a 9.8 percent rise in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

