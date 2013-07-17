Hungary, Factors to watch, July 17

BUDAPEST, July 17 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

No major event scheduled

IN THE REGION

CZECH REPUBLIC - Parliament dissolution vote

ROMANIA - A joint mission of the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission visits Romania to negotiate the terms of a new aid deal

POLAND - Industrial output, PPI (1400)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungary mulling bill to amend foreign currency loan contracts

Hungary is considering legislation that could modify the conditions of private foreign currency loans wholesale to help indebted households, Deputy Prime Minister Tibor Navracsics said on Tuesday.

Hungary ruling party retains poll lead over divided left

Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party retained its strong lead in voter support in July over the divided opposition, a poll by pollster Ipsos showed on Tuesday.

Another Hungarian central banker in favour of more easing

Hungary’s central bank can reduce interest rates further, a deputy governor was quoted as saying on Tuesday, becoming the fourth of seven rate-setters to tentatively back more easing since the bank cut rates to a new low in June.

Hungary says wheat crop yields far above 2012 levels

Hungary has harvested autumn wheat on 38 percent of a total 1.09 million hectares planted with an average yield of 4.6 tonnes per hectare, far above last year’s levels of 3.74 tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.

Hungary PM says euro zone entry a distant prospect

Hungary is unlikely to consider joining the crisis-hit euro zone in the next decade, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday, adding that the central European country had to strengthen its economy before entering the currency bloc. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)