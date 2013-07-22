Hungary, Factors to watch, July 22

BUDAPEST, July 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - detailed June budget data (1300)

IN THE REGION

ROMANIA - 2year bond tender

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

OTP Bank denies CEO Csanyi is retiring

BUDAPEST, July 21 (Reuters) - Hungary’s biggest lender OTP Bank denied a report on Sunday that its Chief Executive Sandor Csanyi had sold a large chunk of his shares in the bank because he is to retire for health reasons.

UPDATE 2-Shares in Hungary’s OTP bank dive on fears of govt clampdown

BUDAPEST, July 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Hungary’s biggest bank nosedived on Friday after the chief executive sold off a big chunk of his equity, frightening investors already anxious about a planned government reform that could hurt banks’ bottom line.

Hungary rekindles investor fears with FX loan plan

Hungary’s new plan to help households laden with foreign currency mortgages has set off alarm bells for investors who believe Prime Minister Viktor Orban is restarting a drive that has already cost big businesses millions of euros.

Hungary PM eyes new ways to help FX borrowers - WSJ

Hungary’s government is constantly looking at new ways to help the country’s troubled foreign currency borrowers, which it considers its number one challenge, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the Wall Street Journal in an interview on Friday.

Hungary central bank to deliver 12th rate cut to 4 pct

Hungary’s central bank is expected to deliver the twelfth successive 25 basis point cut in its base rate to a new low of 4 percent to help the indebted economy, which clambered out of recession in the first quarter but remains sluggish.