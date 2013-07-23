Hungary, Factors to watch, July 23

BUDAPEST, July 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - 3-month T-bill auction (0930)

BUDAPEST - Central bank rate decision (1200) and news conference with Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy (1300)

IN THE REGION

ROMANIA - Central bank to release money supply data for June

CZECH REPUBLIC - Unipetrol Q2 results (0800)

POLAND - Unemployment, retail sales (1000)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

PROFILE-The banker who knows what’s on Hungarian PM’s mind

Sandor Csanyi, chief executive of Hungary’s OTP bank, is one of a select group of people who know what Prime Minister Viktor Orban is thinking, which is why markets flinched last week when the banker dumped 36 million euros’ worth of his firm’s shares.

OTP chief sells more shares, market wary of govt plans

Hungary’s biggest bank OTP said on Monday that the group’s chief executive Sandor Csanyi had sold more of his shares in the group following a sale of a large chunk of his holdings last week. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)