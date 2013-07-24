FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary, Factors to watch, July 24
July 24, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Hungary, Factors to watch, July 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 24 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Government meeting to discuss FX loans

IN THE REGION

CZECH - Telefonica Q2 results (0500)

POLAND - Voting breakdown of cbank’s June rate decision (0800)

CZECH - Bond auctions (1015)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungary says it may cut rates to as low as 3 percent Hungary cut interest rates to a new low of 4 percent on Tuesday and said it could eventually reduce them by another percentage point.

CBANK COMMENTS:

INSTANT VIEW:

PROFILE-The banker who knows what’s on Hungarian PM’s mind

Sandor Csanyi, chief executive of Hungary’s OTP bank, is one of a select group of people who know what Prime Minister Viktor Orban is thinking, which is why markets flinched last week when the banker dumped 36 million euros’ worth of his firm’s shares. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

