Hungary, Factors to watch, July 25

BUDAPEST, July 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Government bond tenders (0930)

IN THE REGION

ROMANIA - Finance ministry tenders 300 million lei in five-year treasury bonds

SLOVENIA - French President Francois Hollande pays official visit to Slovenia and attends an informal meeting of Balkan presidents

SLOVENIA - Pharmaceutical company Krka reveals H1 business result (1200)

CZECH REPUBLIC - 1.50 pct/19 bond auction 2nd round; 2.50 pct/28 bond auction 2nd round; 52-week Tbill auction (1215)

CZECH REPUBLIC - Finance Ministry macroeconomic forcasts (1400)

Hungarian government says to phase out forex loans

Hungary’s government, which faces an election next year, wants to phase out foreign currency mortgages, a minister said on Wednesday, but the country’s top businessman said drastic action on the loans would hurt banks and scare off investors.

EXCLUSIVE-Hungary c.banker says bottom of rate cycle not yet settled

The prediction by Hungary’s central bank governor that a cycle of rate cuts could end between 3 and 3.5 percent is only one possible scenario and not a decision of the bank’s rate-setting panel, a member of the panel told Reuters on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)