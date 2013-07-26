Hungary, Factors to watch, July 26

BUDAPEST, July 26 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)
BUDAPEST - Prime Minister Viktor Orban to speak on public radio (0530)
No major event scheduled
Hungarian ruling party widens lead in opinion poll
Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party widened its strong lead in voter support in July as its main rival, the Socialists, weakened slightly, according to a poll by Tarki published on its website.
Hungary abandons radical fix on FX loans -report
Hungary’s government has abandoned a radical option to help foreign currency borrowers, which could have cost banks up to 1.1 trillion forints ($4.9 billion), the daily Nepszabadsag reported on Thursday citing an unnamed government source. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)