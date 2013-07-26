FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary, Factors to watch, July 26
July 26, 2013 / 5:01 AM / in 4 years

Hungary, Factors to watch, July 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 26 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Prime Minister Viktor Orban to speak on public radio (0530)

IN THE REGION

No major event scheduled

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungarian ruling party widens lead in opinion poll

Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party widened its strong lead in voter support in July as its main rival, the Socialists, weakened slightly, according to a poll by Tarki published on its website.

Hungary abandons radical fix on FX loans -report

Hungary’s government has abandoned a radical option to help foreign currency borrowers, which could have cost banks up to 1.1 trillion forints ($4.9 billion), the daily Nepszabadsag reported on Thursday citing an unnamed government source. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

