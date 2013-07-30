Hungary, Factors to watch, July 30

BUDAPEST, July 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
BUDAPEST - 3-month bill auction (0930)
BUDAPEST - Unemployment data June (0700)
No major event scheduled
UPDATE 1-Hungary to pay back 2008 IMF loan by mid-August
BUDAPEST, July 29 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will pay back the outstanding sums, worth 2.2 billion euros, owed to the International Monetary Fund from a 2008 bailout by August 12, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Hungary’s Orban risks scaring investors -Bank Austria executive
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban risks scaring off investors with populist legislation ahead of 2014 elections that hurts foreign companies, a Bank Austria executive said.
