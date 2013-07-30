FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary, Factors to watch, July 30
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Hungary, Factors to watch, July 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - 3-month bill auction (0930)

BUDAPEST - Unemployment data June (0700)

IN THE REGION

No major event scheduled

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

UPDATE 1-Hungary to pay back 2008 IMF loan by mid-August

BUDAPEST, July 29 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will pay back the outstanding sums, worth 2.2 billion euros, owed to the International Monetary Fund from a 2008 bailout by August 12, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Hungary’s Orban risks scaring investors -Bank Austria executive

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban risks scaring off investors with populist legislation ahead of 2014 elections that hurts foreign companies, a Bank Austria executive said.

Reporting by Krisztina Than

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.