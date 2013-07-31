FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary, Factors to watch, July 31
July 31, 2013 / 5:48 AM / in 4 years

Hungary, Factors to watch, July 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 31 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Industrial PPI, June (0700)

BUDAPEST - Economy Minister Varga to deliver a speech (1050)

BUDAPEST - National Election Office news conference (1400)

IN THE REGION

ROMANIA - IMF mission chief for Romania hold news conference at the end of a two-week mission to discuss terms of a new deal with Romanian authorities (0900)

CZECH - Money supply 06/13 (1000)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Erste Bank says Hungarian ordeal may be over

Austria’s Erste Group Bank said it hoped the worst was behind it in Hungary, where the government was taking a more conciliatory tone towards foreign banks to help its economy.

Orban turns foreign catcalls into Hungarian applause

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has converted criticism heaped on him from abroad into a reputation at home as a plucky defender of national sovereignty that should help him to win re-election next year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
