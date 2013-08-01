Hungary, Factors to watch, Aug 1

BUDAPEST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
BUDAPEST - Richter results news conference (0700)
BUDAPEST - July PMI data (0700)
BUDAPEST - 12-month treasury bill tender (0930)
BUDAPEST - Egis quarterly results (1530)
BULGARIA - Jan-June budget execution data
ROMANIA - Banca Transilvania six-month results
ROMANIA - July foreign exchange reserves data
SLOVAKIA - Current account 05/13
ROMANIA - BRD six-month financial results (0700)
CZECH - Komercni Banka six-month results (0800)
POLAND - PMI data (0900)
CZECH - July PMI data (0930)
SLOVAKIA - July budget balance (1000)
CZECH - July budget balance (1400)
CZECH - Central bank to meet on interest rates (1400)
Hungary discusses fx loan plan proposals with banks
Hungary’s Economy Ministry and the country’s Banking Association discussed proposals on Wednesday that could help resolve the problems of close to 570,000 foreign currency mortgage holders, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)