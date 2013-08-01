FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary, Factors to watch, Aug 1
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary, Factors to watch, Aug 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Richter results news conference (0700)

BUDAPEST - July PMI data (0700)

BUDAPEST - 12-month treasury bill tender (0930)

BUDAPEST - Egis quarterly results (1530)

IN THE REGION

BULGARIA - Jan-June budget execution data

ROMANIA - Banca Transilvania six-month results

ROMANIA - July foreign exchange reserves data

SLOVAKIA - Current account 05/13

ROMANIA - BRD six-month financial results (0700)

CZECH - Komercni Banka six-month results (0800)

POLAND - PMI data (0900)

CZECH - July PMI data (0930)

SLOVAKIA - July budget balance (1000)

CZECH - July budget balance (1400)

CZECH - Central bank to meet on interest rates (1400)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungary discusses fx loan plan proposals with banks

Hungary’s Economy Ministry and the country’s Banking Association discussed proposals on Wednesday that could help resolve the problems of close to 570,000 foreign currency mortgage holders, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
