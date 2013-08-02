Hungary, Factors to watch, Aug 2

BUDAPEST, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Final May trade balance (0700)

IN THE REGION

ROMANIA - PPI (0900)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Currency losses hit earnings for Egis

Hungarian pharmaceuticals company Egis posted after tax profits of 2.923 billion forints ($12.89 million) for the third quarter of its business year on Thursday, down 43 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

Cbank changes terms of its growth and lending scheme

Hungary’s central bank said on Thursday that demand from companies for investment-type loans under its growth and lending programme was bigger than demand for funding aimed to allow firms replace their foreign currency loans.

Croatia picks team for talks on INA with MOL

Croatia appointed a team including the economy minister on Thursday to discuss how to boost the performance at its oil and gas group INA with the biggest shareholder, Hungary’s MOL.

Hungary tells banks time limited for talks on FX loan conversions

Hungary will negotiate with banks on how to convert financially stretched householders’ foreign currency mortgages into forints, but a plan needs to be in place by autumn, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday.

Richter Q2 net profit falls 16.4 pct y/y

Hungarian drugmaker Richter reported on Thursday a 16.4 percent fall in second-quarter net profit as higher sales and marketing expenses and a financial loss ate into revenues, which grew above expectations. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)