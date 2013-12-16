Hungary, Factors to watch, Dec 16

BUDAPEST, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

BUDAPEST - October construction industry output (0800)

BUDAPEST - Supreme court to hold news conference after discussing possible ruling on various aspects of FX loans (1200)

ROMANIA - Tender of 1.1 billion lei in bills due in 2014

CZECH REPUBLIC - Producer prices 11/13 (0900)

POLAND - Inflation data (1400)

Hungary to decide on new utility price cuts in Jan -lawmaker

Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party will decide on a new round of cuts in household utility rates in January, parliamentary group leader Antal Rogan said late on Saturday.

Hungary court’s president says may not rule on forex loans on Monday

Hungary’s top court may not reach a verdict on what to do about foreign currency loan lawsuits when it meets on Monday, its president was quoted as saying in a newspaper interview.

Hungary fx loans should withstand court scrutiny - financial law experts

Hungary’s top court is unlikely to issue the kind of ruling on the legality of foreign currency mortgages weighing on hundreds of thousands of households that would cripple the banks who issued them, financial law experts told Reuters.

Magyar Telekom takes on 200 mln euro EIB loan to develop network

Magyar Telekom is taking out a five-year loan worth 200 million euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to finance fixed-line and mobile network development projects, the company said in a statement on Friday.

MOL buys oil and gas assets from BASF for $375 mln

MOL buys oil and gas assets from BASF for $375 mln

Hungary's MOL has agreed to pay BASF $375 million for some North Sea oil and gas projects, adding a new region to its upstream business.