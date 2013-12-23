Hungary, Factors to watch, Dec 23

BUDAPEST, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - 3month bill auction (1030)

BUDAPEST - final Oct trade balance (0800)

BUDAPEST - C/A data Q3 (0730)

No major event scheduled

IN THE REGION

POLAND - unemployment data

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

UPDATE 1-Hungarian cbank may cut rates to 2.5 pct -governor Matolcsy

BUDAPEST, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank may cut its 3 percent main interest rate further to 2.5 percent in the next months but deeper cuts would be risky, the bank’s governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Saturday.

Hungary cbanker urges law to tackle problem of fx loans-HirTV

BUDAPEST, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Banks operating in Hungary had abused their dominant position in foreign currency lending and legislation is needed to tackle the problem of foreign currency loans that burden households, central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Saturday.

Matolcsy told private channel HirTV that a law was needed to resolve the problem retroactively and going forward.

UPDATE 1-Four banks could quit Hungary soon - cenbank chief

BUDAPEST, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Four major foreign banks could quit Hungary, with their departure coming much faster than expected, the country’s central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Friday, without naming the banks.

Hungary ruling party criticises supreme court over FX loans ruling

BUDAPEST, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Hungary’s governing Fidesz party urged the Supreme Court on Friday to deliver a ruling on outstanding aspects of foreign currency loans instead of waiting for a European court decision, saying this delay favoured the banks. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)