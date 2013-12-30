FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary, Factors to watch, Dec 30
#Credit Markets
December 30, 2013 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary, Factors to watch, Dec 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - 3-month T-bill auction (1030)

IN THE REGION

ROMANIA - Central bank is expected to release money supply data for November

CZECH REPUBLIC - Foreign debt Q3/13 (1000)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

French insurer AXA AXAF.PA said it agreed to sell its life and savings operations in Hungary to Vienna Insurance Group VIGR.VI in a deal that will see it take a 40 million euro ($54.8 million) hit to full-year net income. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
