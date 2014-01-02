Hungary, Factors to watch, Jan 2

BUDAPEST, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - 12-month T-bill auction (1030)

BUDAPEST - PMI data Dec (0800)

IN THE REGION

POLAND - PMI

CZECH - PMI

CZECH - budget balance Dec 2013

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

CEE MARKETS 1-Currencies end dismal year on flat note, forint set for shaky start to 2014

BUDAPEST, (Reuters) - Central European currencies were flat to slightly weaker on Tuesday, ending a dismal year that has seen them depreciate as central banks loosened monetary policy to spur growth. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)