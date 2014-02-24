FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary, Factors to watch, Feb 24
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary, Factors to watch, Feb 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Development Minister, energy group MVM chief hold joint news conference on nuclear plant expansion (0930)

IN THE REGION

CZECH - PPI, Jan (0800)

SLOVAKIA - Inflation, Jan (0800)

POLAND - Unemployment, Jan (0900)

POLAND - Retail sales, Jan (0900)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Trade surplus protects Hungary despite forint swings - PM

Hungary’s economy is shielded from fluctuations in its forint currency because its foreign trade balance is at a record high, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

Deutsche Telekom to invest billions in Hungary broadband

Deutsche Telekom will invest at least a billion dollars in Hungary over the next few years on a nationwide high speed internet network, Chief Executive Timotheus Hottges said on Friday.

Hungary may supplement Ukraine maize shipments to Iran

Hungary could step in to supplement declining maize exports to Iran from crisis-hit neighbour Ukraine, the Agriculture Ministry said on Friday in response to a remark by Iran’s ambassador that Hungary could make up for recent shortfalls.

Hungary’s gross wages fall 1.1 pct y/y in Dec

Hungary’s gross average wages HUWAGE=ECI fell by an annual 1.1 percent in December after a 4.1 percent rise in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.