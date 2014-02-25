FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary, Factors to watch, Feb 25
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
February 25, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary, Factors to watch, Feb 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Oil and gas group MOL reports Q4 results

BUDAPEST - 3month treasury bill auction (1030)

IN THE REGION

No events of note.

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

CEE MARKETS 2-Bonds firm slightly, Ukraine watched

BUDAPEST, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Central European bonds mostly firmed slightly on Monday, with sentiment lifted by neighbouring Ukraine’s moves towards forming a new government after last week’s deadly clashes in Kiev.

Ukraine should reach deal with IMF - Polish formin

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - There is a huge amount of macroeconomic assistance available for Ukraine as soon as it concludes an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in Budapest on Monday.

Hungary sells HUF 75.00 bln of T-bills BUDAPEST, Feb. 24 (Reuters) - The Hungarian Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) sold 75.00 billion forints ($332 million) worth of treasury bills at an auction on Monday.

