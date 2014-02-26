FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary, Factors to watch, Feb 26
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary, Factors to watch, Feb 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Unemployment, Nov-Jan (0800)

IN THE REGION

CZECH - Telefonica 2013 results (0600)

CZECH - Bond auctions (1115)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

MOL cuts crude forecasts on lower Kurdistan output

Hungarian oil group MOL has cut its crude oil production forecasts mainly due to lower expected output from its fields in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which had been seen as an important growth driver for its upstream business.

Firmer forint would be better for Hungarians - Minister

A firmer forint would be better for Hungarian taxpayers because the currency’s weakness increases the government’s costs on its foreign currency debt, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.