Hungary, Factors to watch, Feb 26

BUDAPEST, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Unemployment, Nov-Jan (0800)

IN THE REGION

CZECH - Telefonica 2013 results (0600)

CZECH - Bond auctions (1115)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

MOL cuts crude forecasts on lower Kurdistan output

Hungarian oil group MOL has cut its crude oil production forecasts mainly due to lower expected output from its fields in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which had been seen as an important growth driver for its upstream business.

Firmer forint would be better for Hungarians - Minister

A firmer forint would be better for Hungarian taxpayers because the currency’s weakness increases the government’s costs on its foreign currency debt, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)