FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary, Factors to watch, Feb 27
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 27, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary, Factors to watch, Feb 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - PPI data Jan(0800)

BUDAPEST - 12month treasury bill auction (1030)

BUDAPEST - Magyar Telekom press conference on results (0700)

IN THE REGION

CZECH -bond auctions (1115)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Magyar Telekom swings into small Q4 profit

BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom said on Thursday it swung into a small fourth-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier, as revenues inched higher and operating costs declined.

CEE MARKETS 2-Assets fall as Romania adds to concern over Ukraine

BUDAPEST, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Central European assets fell on Wednesday as Ukraine struggled to resolve its crisis and the break-up of Romania’s government raised concern about reforms backed by the International Monetary Fund.

Hungary’s low inflation must be watched -cbank economist

BUDAPEST, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hungarian decision makers should monitor the risks of inflation staying below target for a long period, a senior economist at the National Bank of Hungary wrote in an article in the daily Vilaggazdasag on Wednesday.

Reporting by Krisztina Than

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.