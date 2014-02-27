Hungary, Factors to watch, Feb 27

BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
BUDAPEST - PPI data Jan(0800)
BUDAPEST - 12month treasury bill auction (1030)
BUDAPEST - Magyar Telekom press conference on results (0700)
CZECH -bond auctions (1115)
Magyar Telekom swings into small Q4 profit
BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom said on Thursday it swung into a small fourth-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier, as revenues inched higher and operating costs declined.
CEE MARKETS 2-Assets fall as Romania adds to concern over Ukraine
BUDAPEST, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Central European assets fell on Wednesday as Ukraine struggled to resolve its crisis and the break-up of Romania’s government raised concern about reforms backed by the International Monetary Fund.
Hungary’s low inflation must be watched -cbank economist
BUDAPEST, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hungarian decision makers should monitor the risks of inflation staying below target for a long period, a senior economist at the National Bank of Hungary wrote in an article in the daily Vilaggazdasag on Wednesday.
