Hungary, Factors to watch, Feb 28
February 28, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary, Factors to watch, Feb 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - investments Q4 (0800)

IN THE REGION

POLAND - GDP data (0900)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

CEE MARKETS 2-Assets fall on Ukraine concerns, leu rebounds

BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Central European assets fell on Thursday as tension between neighbouring Ukraine and Russia over the Crimea was growing and debt default in Ukraine also remained a threat.

Magyar Telekom swings into small Q4 profit

BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom said on Thursday it swung into a small fourth-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier, as revenues inched higher and operating costs declined.

Reporting by Krisztina Than

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
