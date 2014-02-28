Hungary, Factors to watch, Feb 28

BUDAPEST, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
BUDAPEST - investments Q4 (0800)
POLAND - GDP data (0900)
CEE MARKETS 2-Assets fall on Ukraine concerns, leu rebounds
BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Central European assets fell on Thursday as tension between neighbouring Ukraine and Russia over the Crimea was growing and debt default in Ukraine also remained a threat.
Magyar Telekom swings into small Q4 profit
BUDAPEST, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom said on Thursday it swung into a small fourth-quarter profit from a loss a year earlier, as revenues inched higher and operating costs declined.
Reporting by Krisztina Than