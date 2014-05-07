Hungary, Factors to watch, May 7

BUDAPEST, May 7 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Prelim April budget data (1400)

BUDAPEST - Richter holds press conference on Q1 results (0600)

IN THE REGION

CZECH - Komercni Banka to release first quarter results. News conference at 0730.

CZECH - Betting company Fortuna to release first quarter results.

CZECH - industry output and retail sales data

POLAND - Central bank to hold rate meeting.

CZECH - Czech central bank governing board to meet on interest rates.

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Russia crisis, costs halve Hungary Richter’s Q1 profit

BUDAPEST, May 7 (Reuters) - Hungarian drugmaker Richter reported on Wednesday a 51 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, slightly higher than market expectations, as revenue from its key markets Russia and Ukraine plunged while costs inched higher.

CEE MARKETS 2--Bonds firm, Romania keeps interest rates on hold

BUDAPEST, May 6 (Reuters) - Central European government bonds firmed slightly on Tuesday, helped by strong economic data from around the region that overshadowed concerns over the situation in neighbouring Ukraine’s crisis.