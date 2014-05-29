Hungary, Factors to watch, May 29

BUDAPEST, May 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Unemployment data (0700)

BUDAPEST - Government bond tenders (0930)

IN THE REGION

CZECH REPUBLIC - Artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens to release first quarter results (0900)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

FORINT LEADS CURRENCIES DOWN AFTER UKRAINE VIOLENCE KILLS DOZENS

Central European currencies mostly eased on Wednesday in the aftermath of the biggest battle of a pro-Russia uprising in eastern Ukraine this week that killed dozens.