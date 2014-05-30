FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary, Factors to watch, May 30
#Intel
May 30, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary, Factors to watch, May 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Q1 investment data (0700)

IN THE REGION

BULGARIA - Budget data, April

BULGARIA - Confidence vote against govt

BULGARIA - April PPI (0700)

POLAND - GDP, Q1 (0800)

CZECH - Money supply, April (0800)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungary’s jobless rate falls to 8.1 pct in Feb-April

Hungary’s three-month rolling unemployment rate fell to 8.1 percent in the February-April period from 8.3 percent in January-March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Hungary’s deputy PM hints he may be nominated EU Commissioner

Hungary’s deputy prime minister, Tibor Navracsics, has hinted he could be nominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a commissioner in the new EU executive.

Hungarian Socialists’ leader quits after crushing poll defeats

Hungarian Socialist party Chairman Attila Mesterhazy resigned on Thursday, paying the price for crushing election defeats in a move likely to reinforce Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s already strong hold on power.

Hungary central bank measures fuelled bond demand - debt agency

Hungary’s bond auction on Thursday attracted one of the highest demand on record partly due to the central bank’s measures to channel funds into government debt, the Deputy CEO of the Debt Management Agency AKK said.

Bond yields plunge on bumper auction in Budapest

Hungarian government bond yields fell to record lows at an auction on Thursday as demand surged, with expected European Central Bank (ECB) monetary easing boosting debt markets in Europe.

Hungarian PM Orban keeps most of cabinet intact

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has kept most of his cabinet intact after winning re-election last month, national MTI news agency said on Thursday. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
