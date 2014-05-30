Hungary, Factors to watch, May 30

BUDAPEST, May 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
BUDAPEST - Q1 investment data (0700)
BULGARIA - Budget data, April
BULGARIA - Confidence vote against govt
BULGARIA - April PPI (0700)
CZECH - Money supply, April (0800)
Hungary’s jobless rate falls to 8.1 pct in Feb-April
Hungary’s three-month rolling unemployment rate fell to 8.1 percent in the February-April period from 8.3 percent in January-March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.
Hungary’s deputy PM hints he may be nominated EU Commissioner
Hungary’s deputy prime minister, Tibor Navracsics, has hinted he could be nominated by Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a commissioner in the new EU executive.
Hungarian Socialists’ leader quits after crushing poll defeats
Hungarian Socialist party Chairman Attila Mesterhazy resigned on Thursday, paying the price for crushing election defeats in a move likely to reinforce Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s already strong hold on power.
Hungary central bank measures fuelled bond demand - debt agency
Hungary’s bond auction on Thursday attracted one of the highest demand on record partly due to the central bank’s measures to channel funds into government debt, the Deputy CEO of the Debt Management Agency AKK said.
Bond yields plunge on bumper auction in Budapest
Hungarian government bond yields fell to record lows at an auction on Thursday as demand surged, with expected European Central Bank (ECB) monetary easing boosting debt markets in Europe.
Hungarian PM Orban keeps most of cabinet intact
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has kept most of his cabinet intact after winning re-election last month, national MTI news agency said on Thursday. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)