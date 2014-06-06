Hungary, Factors to watch, June 6

BUDAPEST, June 6 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

BUDAPEST - Trade balance, April (0700)

BUDAPEST - Central bank lending survey (0800)

ROMANIA - Wages, April (0700)

CEZCH - Construction output, April (0700)

CEZCH - Foreign reserves, May (0800)

CEZCH - Industry output, April (0700)

CEZCH - Trade balance, April (0700)

POLAND - Central bank FX reserves (1200)

FITCH AFFIRMS HUNGARY AT ‘BB+', OUTLOOK STABLE

Hungary’s April industry output up 10.1 pct y/y, beats forecast

Hungary’s industrial output HUIND=ECI rose by an annual 10.1 percent in April according to preliminary unadjusted data, faster than analysts’ forecast for a 7.2 percent rise, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Hungary’s budget gap narrows in May - ministry

Hungary posted a budget surplus of 269.4 billion forints ($1.20 billion) in May, cutting the shortfall for the first five months to 681.7 billion forints, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday.

Assets extend gains as ECB eases policy

Central European assets extended their gains after the European Central Bank cut rates and announced other measures to boost euro zone economies, which could fuel risk appetite in markets. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)