CORRECTED-Hungary, Factors to watch, Dec 2

(Corrects to say Poland has rate setting meeting, not Romania)

BUDAPEST, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

BUDAPEST - PM Orban to speak at a conference (0800)

BUDAPEST - Monthly Reuters FX poll

BUDAPEST - Central bank to publish Nov meeting minutes (1300)

ROMANIA - PPI data

POLAND - Interest rate decision

CZECH - Soft drinks maker Kofola to enter Prague Stock Exchange

Hungary, investors in sync for now over stock exchange revival

BUDAPEST, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Investors in Hungary find themselves in a rare moment of harmony with the government, which has set out plans to revitalise its lacklustre stock exchange by encouraging companies to list, raise money and help boost the slowing economy.

CEE MARKETS-Czech crown strong, central bank cap under pressure

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The crown stayed strong against the euro on Tuesday, trading at the central bank’s ceiling despite a smaller than expected rebound in the Czech Republic’s PMI manufacturing index and a weakening of other Central European currencies.

EXCLUSIVE-Russia may freeze Turkish Stream gas project - Gazprom sources

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia may freeze work on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline project for several years in retaliation against Ankara for the shooting down of a Russian air force jet, two sources at Russian gas giant Gazprom told Reuters.

Hungary’s Nov PMI rises to 56.2 -publisher

BUDAPEST, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hungary’s seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 56.2 in November from a revised 55.4 in October, the index publisher said on Tuesday, marking the 28th successive month of expansion.

BRIEF-Hungary’s OTP Bank buys 209,320 own shares