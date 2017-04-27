Hungary, Factors to watch, April 27

BUDAPEST, April 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

BUDAPEST - Daimler Hungary annual news conference (0800)

CZECH - Unipetrol Q1 results (0600)

CZECH - T-bond auction (1000)

CZECH - T-bill aucrtion (1030)

Hungary's Orban fights back after EU case over Soros university

The European Union opened a legal case against Hungary on Wednesday over a threat to close a Budapest university founded by the liberal U.S. financier George Soros, an accusation the country's leader rejected as unfounded.

ANALYSIS-Hungarian opposition struggles to build on anti-Orban sentiment

Anti-government protesters have filled Budapest's streets in recent weeks, but divisions within the opposition and weak support outside the capital mean they are unlikely to herald a serious threat to Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year's election.

MKB Bank has two new major shareholders

Hungary's MKB Bank, the country's fifth-largest lender by assets, said in a statement on Wednesday that the bank had two new major shareholders. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)