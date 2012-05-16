FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's farm PPI -4.1 pct y/y in March
May 16, 2012

Hungary's farm PPI -4.1 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 16 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by an annual 4.1 percent in March following a 4.5 percent decline in February, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Crop prices including fruits and vegetables were 11.7 percent lower after falling by 11.6 percent in February, while livestock and related product prices rose by 14.7 percent after a 13.1 percent increase in the previous month.

In the first three months, agricultural producer prices were 2.3 percent lower than in the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

