Hungary's April farm PPI -8.9 pct y/y -stats
June 13, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary's April farm PPI -8.9 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 13 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by 8.9 percent year-on-year in April after a 10.2 percent decline in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

In the first four months, agricultural producer prices were 11.2 percent lower than in the same period of last year.

Crop prices including fruits and vegetables were 13.6 percent lower from a year ago after a 14.7 percent fall in March. Livestock and related product prices grew 0.9 percent after a one percent decline in the prior month. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

