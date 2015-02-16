Hungary's Dec farm PPI falls 6.6 pct y/y -stats

BUDAPEST, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by 6.6 percent year-on-year in December after a revised 6.9 percent decline in November, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

In 2014 as a whole, agricultural producer prices were 6.1 percent lower than in 2013.

Crop prices including fruits and vegetables were 6.9 percent lower from a year ago after a revised 8.3 percent annual fall in November. Livestock and related product prices fell by 6.2 percent after a 4.7 percent decrease in the prior month. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)