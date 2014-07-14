FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's May farm PPI -9.2 pct y/y -stats
July 14, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary's May farm PPI -9.2 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 14 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by 9.2 percent year-on-year in May after an 8.9 percent decline in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

In the first five months, agricultural producer prices were 11.1 percent lower than in the same period of last year.

Crop prices including fruits and vegetables were 14.8 percent lower from a year ago after a 13.6 percent fall in April. Livestock and related product prices rose by 2.2 percent after a 0.9 percent increase in the prior month. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

