FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's June farm PPI -9.8 pct y/y -stats
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 15, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary's June farm PPI -9.8 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by 9.8 percent year-on-year in June after a 9.2 percent decline in May, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

In the first half, agricultural producer prices were 11.8 percent lower than in the same period of last year.

Crop prices including fruits and vegetables were 15.8 percent lower from a year ago after a 14.9 percent fall in May. Livestock and related product prices rose by 1.9 percent after a 2.3 percent increase in the prior month. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.