Hungary's August farm PPI falls 3.3 pct year-on-year

BUDAPEST, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by 3.3 percent year-on-year in August after a 5.1 percent decline in July, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

In January-August, agricultural producer prices were 8.7 percent lower than in the same period of last year.

Crop prices including fruits and vegetables were 4.9 percent lower from a year ago after an 8.4 percent fall in July. Livestock and related product prices dropped by 0.8 percent after a 0.4 percent increase in the prior month.