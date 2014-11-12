FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's Sept farm PPI falls 5.1 pct year-on-year
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2014 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

Hungary's Sept farm PPI falls 5.1 pct year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by 5.1 percent year-on-year in September after a revised 3.2 percent decline in August, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

In January-September, agricultural producer prices were 7.4 percent lower than in the same period of last year.

Crop prices including fruits and vegetables were 6.2 percent lower from a year ago after an 4.9 percent annual fall in July. Livestock and related product prices dropped by 3.5 percent after a revised 0.6 percent decrease in the prior month. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.