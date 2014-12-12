FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Oct farm PPI falls 5.7 pct year-on-year
December 12, 2014

Hungary's Oct farm PPI falls 5.7 pct year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by 5.7 percent year-on-year in october after a 5.1 percent decline in September, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Friday.

In January-October, agricultural producer prices were 6.0 percent lower than in the same period of last year.

Crop prices including fruits and vegetables were 6.1 percent lower from a year ago after an 6.2 percent annual fall in September. Livestock and related product prices dropped by 5.2 percent after a 3.5 percent decrease in the prior month. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

