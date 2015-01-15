FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Nov farm PPI falls 6.8 pct y/y -stats
January 15, 2015

Hungary's Nov farm PPI falls 6.8 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian agricultural producer prices fell by 6.8 percent year-on-year in November after a 5.7 percent decline in October, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

In January-November, agricultural producer prices were 5.9 percent lower than in the same period of last year.

Crop prices including fruits and vegetables were 8.3 percent lower from a year ago after a 6.1 percent annual fall in October. Livestock and related product prices fell by 4.5 percent after a 5.2 percent decrease in the prior month. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

