10 months ago
Hungary FHB Chairman Speder resigns, sells stake in bank
October 14, 2016 / 4:46 PM / 10 months ago

Hungary FHB Chairman Speder resigns, sells stake in bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Zoltan Speder, chairman of Hungary's FHB Bank, resigned on Friday after selling his stake in the lender, FHB said in a filing with the Budapest Stock Exchange.

"Zoltan Speder was the member and the chairman of the Board of Directors since 29 April 2008. He had (an) extraordinary part in the development of FHB Banking Group during the past years," the statement said. It did not name a successor.

FHB said an asset management company controlled by Speder, A64 Vagyonkezelo, sold 15.57 million FHB shares at 480 forints ($1.77) each in an off-market transaction to savings and loans groups Fokusz Takarekszovetkezet and B3 TAKAREK Szovetkezet. ($1 = 271.8 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
