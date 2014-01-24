Hungary's ruling Fidesz party plans more energy price cuts -paper

* Gas, electricity, heating prices to fall further -lawmaker

* Eyes reduction in retail loan interest rates if re-elected

* Fidesz is runaway leader in polls, election due in April

BUDAPEST, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party will continue its drive to force through cuts in household utility bills from April, a top lawmaker was quoted as saying on Friday, also flagging a possible reduction in retail loan interest rates down the line.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s centre-right Fidesz, a runaway favourite to win an election set for April, has used popular measures to woo voters, mainly at the cost of mostly foreign energy and financial companies.

Orban’s government, which says Hungarians pay too much for energy relative to their income, forced utility firms to cut prices in two successive rounds last year. Those reductions brought household energy costs down 20 percent.

“Electricity, natural gas and district heating are the three areas where we will make proposals (for new cuts),” Fidesz parliament group leader Antal Rogan told the daily Magyar Nemzet in an interview ahead of a party meeting on Friday.

“The plan is to cut one of the components in April and the other two during the rest of the year... Household gas prices will probably be the first to fall.”

The moves have already triggered some changes in the sector and premier Orban has said Hungary was in talks to buy back several utility companies that were privatised previously.

Last month state-owned energy group MVM said it would buy a 49.8 percent stake in Budapest gas utility Fogaz from Germany’s RWE for 41 billion forints ($184 million).

Rogan also said if re-elected, the ruling Fidesz party would propose to link interest on loans to a benchmark level to reduce the cost of borrowing, primarily for households.

He said that could also lead to stronger competition in a sector dominated by foreign players, adding that there may be acquisitions that “strengthen the position of Hungarian banks”.

Fidesz has levied one of Europe’s highest bank taxes. It has used the proceeds partly to cut personal income tax and fund the budget, forcing the sector into the red.

Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank has looked at selling its Hungarian business but for now decided to hold on to it. Several major foreign banks have also said they would stick to Hungary despite the difficult environment.

Fidesz has a long-held goal of boosting Hungarian ownership to more than 50 percent on the banking market. ($1 = 222.6344 Hungarian forints)