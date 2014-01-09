FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Fidesz to propose third round of utility price cuts
January 9, 2014

Hungary's Fidesz to propose third round of utility price cuts

BUDAPEST, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party will discuss a third round of utility price cuts at a meeting on Jan. 24, the group’s parliament leader Antal Rogan said on Thursday.

The centre-right Fidesz government, which faces elections in April or May, has introduced two rounds of mandatory utility price cuts in the past year, bringing gas and electricity prices to pre-crisis levels, Rogan said.

He added the Fidesz group would propose mandatory reductions in three types of utility bills and would try to cut the utility bills of families to what he said was a European Union average compared to average wages. He did not elaborate further. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

