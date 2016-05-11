FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cooking up a storm, European chefs compete for "Culinary Olympics"
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 11, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Cooking up a storm, European chefs compete for "Culinary Olympics"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 11 (Reuters) - Chefs from 20 European countries put their chopping, cooking and presentation skills to the test on Wednesday, all eager to secure a place in the prestigious Bocuse d‘Or contest, dubbed the “culinary Olympics”.

The final of the international competition, founded by French chef Paul Bocuse in 1987 and which draws culinary talent from around the world, will be held in January in France.

The European leg of the contest, held in Budapest on Tuesday and Wednesday, saw chefs from around the continent use local ingredients such as venison and sturgeon with its caviar for their gastronomic creations.

Reporting By Kriszta Fenyo; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.