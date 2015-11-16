FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungarian forint joins CLS settlement system
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2015 / 12:22 PM / in 2 years

Hungarian forint joins CLS settlement system

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hungary’s forint on Monday became the first central and eastern European currency to be added to the CLS settlement system, opening the way to more trading in the forint by reducing the amount of risk banks and other investors bear when doing so.

CLS is a specialist US financial institution that provides settlement services to the foreign exchange market, a fundamental piece of infrastructure which reduces banks’ costs and exposure to the risk of another party defaulting before transferring funds agreed under trades.

Reuters reported last month that the Hungarian central bank had set a target of Nov. 16 for joining the system, which covers almost all of global wholesale foreign exchange trading and now some 18 currencies.

“CLS ... has started settling payment instructions in the Hungarian forint (HUF) on behalf of its settlement members,” the company said.

“While already one of the world’s top 25 most active currencies, we believe that the forint is a currency with significant growth potential,” CLS Chief Executive David Puth added. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.