UPDATE 1-Hungary's foreign minister says forint is too weak

By Martin Santa and Sandor Peto

BRATISLAVA/BUDAPEST, March 13 (Reuters) - Hungary does not want the forint to be as weak as it is now because that increases the foreign debt burden on households, firms and the state, Foreign Minister Janos Martonyi said on Wednesday.

“We are not happy that the forint is rather weak,” he told a news conference during a visit to neighbouring Slovakia, without identifying ideal levels for the currency.

Before Martonyi spoke, investors had pushed the currency to 9-month lows this week because of factors including doubts about the government’s democratic commitments and its influence on monetary policy.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban added fuel to the fire on Tuesday when he said the country must do away with its stock of foreign currency denominated debt - which includes many Swiss franc mortgages taken out by households - comments some investors took as an intention to weaken the forint in order to boost economic growth.

Martonyi sought to cool such fears during a visit to neighbouring Slovakia.

“There is no intention that targets a weak forint,” Martonyi said. “Today there are still significant debts denominated in foreign currency, in Swiss francs, euros, or Japanese yen, and the weak forint boosts these debts.”

The forint, which had hit 307.50 against the euro earlier on Wednesday, firmed to 304.50 partly on his comments, dealers said.

Orban has been criticised by the European Commission and the United States, as well as human rights groups, for a constitutional amendment passed on Monday that critics say erodes checks on the government.

Janos Samu, analyst at Concorde said Orban’s comments underpinned worries that he wanted to weaken the forint to make exports more competitive, while he probably did not intend to trigger forint falls by citing the commonplace that big foreign currency debt sets limits to economic policy.

“Those comments were odd and came out of the blue ... they might have been simply a part of the government’s ‘freedom fight’ rhetoric,” he said.

“If the forint stays at 305, inflation will be over 4 percent next year and that is not good for monetary policy if it cares for the (3 percent) inflation target,” he added. “It is not good in the political sense either - not good to anyone.” (Reporting by Martin Santa and Budapest bureau; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)