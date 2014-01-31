FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary stable, forint volatile on global factors -PM
January 31, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary stable, forint volatile on global factors -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hungary’s economy is in good condition the forint’s volatility in recent days can be put down to global factors, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

“The current account, which is key in terms of exchange rate stability, has been in a surplus for years and keeps getting stronger,” he told public radio.

“Everyone sees that the changes affecting the Hungarian currency happen because of global financial flows and not because of the economic reality in Hungary.”

Hungary’s forint hit as low as 312 versus the euro on Thursday, down about 5 percent this year. At 0712 GMT on Friday, it traded at 309.20. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by John Stonestreet)

