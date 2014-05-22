FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary issues tenders for five mobile data frequencies
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 22, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary issues tenders for five mobile data frequencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 22 (Reuters) - Hungary has issued tenders for five available mobile data frequencies and plans to raise at least 104 billion Hungarian forints ($467.92 million) from the sale, the country’s media authority MMHH announced on Thursday.

The authority said in a statement that the winners would have the right to use the frequencies until 2034.

The frequencies offered for sale in the tender are 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2600 MHz, and 26 GHz. Bidders can submit their bids on June 16.

$1 = 222.2585 Hungarian Forints Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai

