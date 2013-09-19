FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's chief banker urges gradual forex loan solution
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 19, 2013 / 12:12 PM / 4 years ago

Hungary's chief banker urges gradual forex loan solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s huge foreign-currency loan stock cannot be converted into forints in one go, the head of Hungary’s Bank Association said on Thursday, adding that he expected a solution that would resolve the problem over several years.

Mihaly Patai, who is also head of the local unit of UniCredit, told a business conference that he expected the government “to bow to realities.”

Patai said he was preparing for a gradual solution, which will impose huge losses on banks but it would be predictable and distributed over 10 years, Patai said.

Patai said earlier this month that if banks were to convert all Swiss franc mortgages held by Hungarians into forints on their own, that would wreak havoc on the forint currency. (Reporting by Krisztina Than/Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.