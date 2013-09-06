Hungary banks say PM Orban's fx loan comments a surprise

BUDAPEST, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Hungary’s banks were taken by surprise at the ruling party’s and the Prime Minister’s statements about foreign currency mortgages but hope talks with the government will continue, the Bank Association’s deputy chairman told Reuters on Friday.

“Any kind of definitive, general solution can only be reached together, with the government, banks and borrowers all taking part (in the talks),” Daniel Gyuris, who is also chairman and chief executive of OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd., said.

“There is no solution (for the FX loan issue) without the government taking part. We hope the talks will continue as planned next week,” he added.

“Level-headedness, predictability and the rebuilding of trust is a fundamental condition for a working credit market and a working economy on the long term.” (Reporting by Marton Dunai)