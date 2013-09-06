FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary banks say PM Orban's fx loan comments a surprise
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 6, 2013 / 2:32 PM / 4 years ago

Hungary banks say PM Orban's fx loan comments a surprise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Hungary’s banks were taken by surprise at the ruling party’s and the Prime Minister’s statements about foreign currency mortgages but hope talks with the government will continue, the Bank Association’s deputy chairman told Reuters on Friday.

“Any kind of definitive, general solution can only be reached together, with the government, banks and borrowers all taking part (in the talks),” Daniel Gyuris, who is also chairman and chief executive of OTP Mortgage Bank Ltd., said.

“There is no solution (for the FX loan issue) without the government taking part. We hope the talks will continue as planned next week,” he added.

“Level-headedness, predictability and the rebuilding of trust is a fundamental condition for a working credit market and a working economy on the long term.” (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.